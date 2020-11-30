Menu

Crime

Star defence witness to testify at Toronto van attack trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2020 6:23 am
Click to play video 'Angry reaction to autism defence claims in Alek Minassian trial' Angry reaction to autism defence claims in Alek Minassian trial
WATCH ABOVE: Angry reaction to autism defence claims in Alek Minassian trial. Alan Carter speaks with the chair of the board for Autism Canada – Nov 18, 2020

TORONTO — The defence’s star witness is set to testify today at the trial of the man who killed 10 people in Toronto’s van attack.

Dr. Alexander Westphal is expected to say Alek Minassian is not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

Read more: Alek Minassian has shown no anger or emotion throughout evaluations, court hears

He has admitted to planning and carrying out the attacks with his state of mind at the time being the sole issue at trial.

Last week, Westphal refused to testify if court didn’t give in to his demands to seal his videotaped interviews with Minassian and play the clips to court in secret.

The judge begrudgingly gave in to sealing the videos after the psychiatrist warned they could incite more violence, but will allow journalists to watch the videos.

Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist testifies at trial of Alek Minassian' Forensic psychiatrist testifies at trial of Alek Minassian
Forensic psychiatrist testifies at trial of Alek Minassian
© 2020 The Canadian Press
