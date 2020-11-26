Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 26 2020 6:12pm
01:50

Forensic psychiatrist testifies at trial of Alek Minassian

As Catherine McDonald reports, Dr. John Bradford admitted during cross-examination that he believes Minassian is not “not criminally responsible.”

