Crime

Forensic psychiatrist to continue testimony at Toronto van attack trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2020 6:15 am
Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist testifies at trial of Alek Minassian' Forensic psychiatrist testifies at trial of Alek Minassian
WATCH ABOVE (Nov. 26, 2020): As Catherine McDonald reports, Dr. John Bradford admitted during cross-examination that he believes Minassian is not “not criminally responsible."

TORONTO — A renowned forensic psychiatrist will continue his testimony today at the murder trial for the man who killed 10 people when he drove a van down a crowded Toronto sidewalk.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence argues the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., should be found not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018 due to autism spectrum disorder.

Alek Minassian not psychotic at time of Toronto van attack, psychiatrist testifies

Dr. John Bradford said Thursday that Minassian is not psychotic and does not meet the “traditional” test to be found not criminally responsible for his actions.

Minassian has admitted in court to planning and carrying out the attack and the only issue to be decided at trial is his state of mind at the time.

Another psychiatrist has testified that Minassian’s autism spectrum disorder left him fixated on mass killings and vulnerable to the ramblings of an American mass murderer.

Click to play video 'Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says' Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says
Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says – Nov 17, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto Van AttackAlek MinassianAutism Spectrum DisorderYonge Street Van AttackAlek Minassian TrialAlek Minassian Murder TrialForensic PsychiatristJohn Bradford
