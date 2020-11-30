Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 30 2020 5:57pm
01:51

Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial

Catherine McDonald reports on how Alek Minassian had never shown aggressive behavior before the deadly rampage.

