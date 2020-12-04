Menu

Crime

Psychiatrist for the defence to testify for 5th day at Toronto van attack trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2020 6:10 am
Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial' Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial
WATCH ABOVE (Nov. 30, 2020): Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial. Catherine McDonald reports on how Alek Minassian had never shown aggressive behavior before the deadly rampage.

TORONTO — A psychiatrist retained by the defence will testify for a fifth consecutive day today at the trial for the man behind Toronto’s deadly van attack.

Dr. Alexander Westphal says Alek Minassian does not truly understand the moral wrongfulness of killing 10 people but says criminal responsibility is a legal opinion, not a psychiatric one.

Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

Read more: Alek Minassian said he is 99 per cent irredeemable after turning to the bible, court hears

Minassian’s lawyer had said Westphal would be the only expert to say the 28-year-old should be found not criminally responsible for his actions due to autism spectrum disorder, but the psychiatrist has stopped short of making that conclusion.

Westphal says Minassian was incapable of rational decisions on April 23, 2018.

Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, leaving his state of mind at the time the sole issue at trial.

Minassian has repeatedly said he knows that killing is wrong.

Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist who assessed Alek Minassian says he described Toronto van attack like video game' Forensic psychiatrist who assessed Alek Minassian says he described Toronto van attack like video game
