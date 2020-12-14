Menu

Crime

Psychiatrist to be cross examined by defence at Toronto van attack trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2020 6:09 am
Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial' Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial
WATCH ABOVE: Catherine McDonald reports on how Alek Minassian had never shown aggressive behavior before the deadly rampage – Nov 30, 2020

TORONTO — The prosecution’s final witness in Toronto’s van attack trial will be cross-examined by the defence today.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Scott Woodside says Alek Minassian knew his actions were morally wrong.

Woodside says Minassian’s desire to gain notoriety demonstrates that he knew the attack would be viewed by the public as a despicable act.

Read more: ‘His goal was to be remembered forever:’ Psychiatrist says of Alek Minassian

The 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence argues Minassian should be held not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

Minassian’s state of mind is the sole issue at trial since he has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

Click to play video 'Alek Minassian admits to planning, carrying out van attack' Alek Minassian admits to planning, carrying out van attack
Alek Minassian admits to planning, carrying out van attack – Mar 5, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto Van AttackAlek MinassianNCRAlek Minassian TrialPsychiatristScott WoodsideToronto van atack trial
