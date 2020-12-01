Guelph reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, but active cases fall to 50

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the city’s total to 621 cases, but another 36 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city has seen 560 resolved cases and the death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

Active cases in the city dropped by nine from the previous day to 50 but that includes one person being treated in the hospital.

Of the active cases, 15 were spread through close contact, 17 have not been linked to another case, two are outbreak-related and 16 are still being investigated.

In four weeks, Guelph has added 185 cases and 167 people have recovered.

Wellington County only reported three new cases on Tuesday, raising its total confirmed cases to 344.

The county was hit hard by the pandemic last month as it reported 222 positive tests and three fatal cases in November alone.

The death toll has reached five residents and as of Tuesday morning, there were three people being treated in a hospital.

Resolved cases reached 300 with another 16 residents recovering from COVID-19.

Active cases in the county fell by 13 from the previous day to 39.

There are two COVID-19 outbreaks connected with schools in Wellington County.

Five students and one staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus at Maple Drive Parochial School in Elora. An outbreak was declared on Nov. 21.

An outbreak was declared on Friday at Minto-Clifford Public School after one student and two staff members tested positive.

There are 10 other cases across nine schools in Guelph and Wellington County, with the three latest cases being confirmed at two Guelph high schools.

St. James Catholic High School is reporting one case while Centennial Vocational Collegiate Institute has two cases.

All schools remain open.

Four outbreaks are connected with long-term care and retirement homes in Guelph and Wellington County, with the most recent being declared at Wellington Terrace in Fergus on Saturday.

One staff member has tested positive in its long-term care home.

Stone Lodge Retirement Home in Guelph declared an outbreak on Nov. 18 after a resident and two staff members contracted the disease.

The Village of Riverside Glen also has a resident with COVID-19 and an outbreak was declared on Nov. 19. In Arthur, a staff member at Carressant Care Long-Term Home tested positive.

An outbreak at Birmingham Retirement Community in Mount Forest has ended.