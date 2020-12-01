Guelph preparing for red level of COVID-19 framework

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says it would close its pools and indoor skating rinks if it moves from orange to red of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

The move would go beyond what the framework requires, which allows up to 10 people to use sports and recreation facilities.

But the city said along with health and safety concerns, operating pools and rinks for 10 people is not practical or affordable.

“It’s disappointing, but we believe it’s the right thing to do,” deputy CAO Colleen Clack-Bush said.

She said sports and recreation facilities pose the biggest challenge for the city.

“We want to encourage people to stay active and healthy, and limit interaction among people who don’t live together,” Clack-Bush said.

As of Tuesday, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health was in the orange-restrict level of the framework.

The province reviews that every week and the health unit has surpassed red zone thresholds in certain indicators that are laid out in the framework.

For example, its weekly confirmed case rate is greater than 40 per 100,000 and its test positivity rate is greater than 2.5 per cent.

“We’re not there yet, but we’re not far from it,” Clack-Bush said. “With local cases still increasing, we’re preparing for what may come next.”

If Guelph moves to red, service counters at recreation centres would remain open so residents can register for programs and process waste cart exchanges along with purchasing bus passes, city gift cards, and large waste item tickets.

Outdoor rinks, parks, trails and washrooms would remain open as well.

There would be no service changes at city hall and the provincial offences court with service counters open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Guelph Farmers’ Market would also remain open at level red and limit indoor shopping to 75 people.

All libraries and both museums would remain open as well, and there would be no changes to Guelph Transit.

The River Run Centre would remain closed to the public.

