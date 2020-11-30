Coronavirus: Guelph bylaw inspects 106 stores on weekend, no fines laid

The City of Guelph says its bylaw officers were not forced to hand out any coronavirus-related fines to the 106 stores they inspected over the weekend.
The city had said it would be increasing enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines amid concerns of overcrowded stores as the holiday shopping season got underway.
Read more: ‘The worst is yet to come’, report warns as Ontario food banks see rise in first-time users
In a tweet posted on Monday, the city said 106 stores were inspected and there were no issues when it came to having hand sanitizer available, physical distancing and people wearing masks.
One bylaw officer was seen popping into and out of stores near Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street on Saturday afternoon.
“I’m smiling under my mask,” he was heard telling the employees of one store.
While no fines were handed out this past weekend, the city said its bylaw officers are prepared to issues fines for significant and repeat violations.
Those fines under the Emergency Measures Act can range from $750 to $100,000.
Any concerns about people or businesses not following the guidelines can be reported to the city.
More information can be found on its website.View link »
Comments