Coronavirus: Guelph bylaw inspects 106 stores on weekend, no fines laid

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says its bylaw officers were not forced to hand out any coronavirus-related fines to the 106 stores they inspected over the weekend.

The city had said it would be increasing enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines amid concerns of overcrowded stores as the holiday shopping season got underway.

In a tweet posted on Monday, the city said 106 stores were inspected and there were no issues when it came to having hand sanitizer available, physical distancing and people wearing masks.

One bylaw officer was seen popping into and out of stores near Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street on Saturday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m smiling under my mask,” he was heard telling the employees of one store.

2:30 Coronavirus: Ford demands information on vaccine delivery from feds, pharmaceutical companies Coronavirus: Ford demands information on vaccine delivery from feds, pharmaceutical companies

While no fines were handed out this past weekend, the city said its bylaw officers are prepared to issues fines for significant and repeat violations.

Those fines under the Emergency Measures Act can range from $750 to $100,000.

Any concerns about people or businesses not following the guidelines can be reported to the city.

More information can be found on its website.

No charges issued. Keep it up #Guelph! Our bylaw team visited 106 stores this weekend. Most had hand sanitizer out, space for physical distancing, employees and customers wearing masks. report a concern here: https://t.co/K12LsEw016 #COVID19Guelph @WDGPublicHealth pic.twitter.com/aP9DDjXPeg — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) November 30, 2020

Advertisement