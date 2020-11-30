Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Guelph bylaw inspects 106 stores on weekend, no fines laid

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 4:01 pm
Guelph's bylaw team will be increasing enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines at stores and shopping malls.
Guelph's bylaw team will be increasing enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines at stores and shopping malls. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The City of Guelph says its bylaw officers were not forced to hand out any coronavirus-related fines to the 106 stores they inspected over the weekend.

The city had said it would be increasing enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines amid concerns of overcrowded stores as the holiday shopping season got underway.

Read more: ‘The worst is yet to come’, report warns as Ontario food banks see rise in first-time users

In a tweet posted on Monday, the city said 106 stores were inspected and there were no issues when it came to having hand sanitizer available, physical distancing and people wearing masks.

One bylaw officer was seen popping into and out of stores near Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street on Saturday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m smiling under my mask,” he was heard telling the employees of one store.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford demands information on vaccine delivery from feds, pharmaceutical companies' Coronavirus: Ford demands information on vaccine delivery from feds, pharmaceutical companies
Coronavirus: Ford demands information on vaccine delivery from feds, pharmaceutical companies

While no fines were handed out this past weekend, the city said its bylaw officers are prepared to issues fines for significant and repeat violations.

Trending Stories

Those fines under the Emergency Measures Act can range from $750 to $100,000.

Read more: Barn fire north of Guelph considered suspicious, OPP say

Any concerns about people or businesses not following the guidelines can be reported to the city.

More information can be found on its website.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19GuelphGuelph NewsGuelph coronavirusGuelph COVID-19Guelph bylawGuelph bylaw coronavirusGuelph bylaw covid-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers