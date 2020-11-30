Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Wellington County closes libraries amid spike in cases

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 5:23 pm
Wellington County is closing its libraries amid a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wellington County is closing its libraries amid a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Getty Images

Wellington County says it will be closing its libraries, starting Tuesday, for the foreseeable future amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Warden Kelly Linton said in a statement that he hopes the proactive measure will help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Read more: Guelph bylaw inspects 106 stores on weekend, no coronavirus fines laid

“In consultation with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, we have made the difficult decision to close all branches,” said.

“Cases continue to be linked to gatherings and gathering spaces.”

Libraries will still be offering curbside pickup to residents and its online resources will not be affected.

The county said it will work with public health officials to review data and the libraries will reopen once the curve begins to flatten.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Cannabis retailers plead with Ontario to allow reopening in lockdown zones' Cannabis retailers plead with Ontario to allow reopening in lockdown zones
Cannabis retailers plead with Ontario to allow reopening in lockdown zones

“I continue to urge all residents to follow public health guidelines,” said Linton.

“We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Read more: ‘The worst is yet to come’, report warns as Ontario food banks see rise in first-time users

Wellington County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as its case count has now risen to 341.

There were 52 active cases in the county that is being hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic. Two deaths last week were attributed to the disease as Wellington County has seen five fatal cases.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19GuelphGuelph NewsWellington CountyLibrariesWellington County coronavirusWellington County COVID-19wellington county libraries
Flyers
More weekly flyers