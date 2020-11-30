Coronavirus: Wellington County closes libraries amid spike in cases

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County says it will be closing its libraries, starting Tuesday, for the foreseeable future amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Warden Kelly Linton said in a statement that he hopes the proactive measure will help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“In consultation with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, we have made the difficult decision to close all branches,” said.

“Cases continue to be linked to gatherings and gathering spaces.”

Libraries will still be offering curbside pickup to residents and its online resources will not be affected.

The county said it will work with public health officials to review data and the libraries will reopen once the curve begins to flatten.

“I continue to urge all residents to follow public health guidelines,” said Linton.

“We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Wellington County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as its case count has now risen to 341.

There were 52 active cases in the county that is being hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic. Two deaths last week were attributed to the disease as Wellington County has seen five fatal cases.