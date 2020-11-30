Edmonton police arrest woman in relation to over a dozen purse thefts from shoppers

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police said Monday they have arrested a 48-year-old woman in relation to over a dozen thefts of handbags while people were shopping in local stores.

In a news release, police said the incidents she was arrested for stem from the beginning of September. Since then, police said they have received 16 reports in a “series” of purse thefts in west Edmonton.

In the incidents, the majority of which took place at larger grocery and retail stores along Stony Plain Road between 149 Street and 185 Street, usually involved a purse being taken from a shopping cart or basket while the shopper was distracted.

The victims’ cards were then used at nearby stores to make fraudulent purchases.

Police said the most recent incident happened on Nov. 19 at a business in the area of Stony Plain Road and 168 Street.

The news release said in total police have responded to 22 similar theft reports in the city between Jan. 11 and Nov. 25, with more than $5,700 reported stolen from citizens related to those thefts.

Police said the thefts should remind shoppers to “remain aware of their possessions and their surroundings while shopping.”

Police said Lisa Sanregret, 48, was arrested Friday in the area of 149 Street and 95 Avenue.

She has been charged with nine counts of using a stolen credit or debit card, seven counts of theft under $5,000, possessing a stolen credit card, three counts of fraud under $5,000, and breaching a release order.

If you experience purse theft, it should be reported to the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.