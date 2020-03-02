Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

8 hand dryers stolen from Edmonton-area coffee shops in 1 day

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 2:16 pm
Crime Stoppers: What thieves look for and how to prevent being their next victim
WATCH (Feb. 6, 2018): Crime in both rural and urban areas is up in Alberta and police say criminals are targeting properties and vehicles with easy access. RCMP Sgt. Jack Poitras shares some tips to avoid being their next victim.

Five coffee shops in Edmonton and three in St. Albert were victimized on Jan. 17 by thieves who stole their wall-mounted hand dryers, according to police.

RCMP and Edmonton police believe they may be connected incidents.

READ MORE: RCMP seek tips after guns stolen from central Alberta sporting goods store

In St. Albert, RCMP responded to complaints of Dyson wall-mounted hand dryers being stolen from three separate Starbucks locations between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

RCMP described the suspect as a man wearing glasses who had a heavier build, short dark hair and full facial hair.

Global News reached out to Starbucks for comment but the company declined.

On the same day, Edmonton police were contacted about five hand dryer thefts from coffee shops along Gateway Boulevard and Calgary Trail.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 3 facing charges after catalytic converter thefts in Edmonton

Edmonton’s police chief said criminals are looking for materials that they can sell.

“The catalytic converters, some of the Dyson hand dryers — obviously, it’s the precious metal in them… That’s what would-be thieves would target,” Dale McFee said.

“They take it to get what is not traceable… as cash.”

More catalytic converter thefts in Edmonton
More catalytic converter thefts in Edmonton

He said police forces across Alberta are taking steps to look specifically at the issue of metal theft.

“It’s going to take a different approach to deal with this,” McFee said, “both in enforcement model and certainly a regulation model, in relation to how this is reported and [looking] at all mechanisms to stop this from happening.”

READ MORE: Catalytic converter thefts in Edmonton are skyrocketing — what’s the solution?

McFee said property crime should not be looked at as “less serious” crime.

“Property crime is significantly related to meth use… I think property crime is feeding a lot of our violent crime. We’re refocusing in how we can best deal with that,” he said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeAlberta crimeStarbucksSt. Albert RCMPProperty CrimeDale McFeeDysonBusiness TheftCoffee shopshand dryerhand dryer theft
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.