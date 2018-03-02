Thieves grabbing purses in grocery store parking lots: Edmonton police

Edmonton police are warning shoppers after a series of purse thefts at grocery stores were reported across the city.

Since early January, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has received more than 10 reports of purse thefts. The most recent incident took place last week in the parking lot of a west-end grocery store.

Officers were called on Feb. 23 to a parking lot near 185 Street and Stony Plain Road.

“A shopper was reportedly returning her cart to the cart stand when her purse was allegedly stolen from the front passenger seat of her vehicle,” EPS said in a news release on Friday.

Police said similar incidents have been reported in the west, southwest and northwest parts of Edmonton.

“In each instance, the suspect reportedly waits until the shopper is distracted or away from their shopping cart or vehicle and then removes the purse from the grocery cart or the passenger seat of the unlocked car,” EPS said.

The force said the suspects have ranged from just one person to a group of three people and have included men and women.

Police are warning shoppers to keep a close eye on their belongings. Anyone who has had their purse stolen in a similar way or “noticed any suspicious activity while in a parking lot,” is asked to call police.