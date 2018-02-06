Gas and diesel stolen from dozens of Edmonton vehicles: police

Drivers across the city of Edmonton have been reporting gas thefts, prompting police to issue a warning.

Since mid-December, Edmonton police have responded to over a dozen reports of gas and diesel being removed from SUVs. Police said the thieves have been accessing the fuel by drilling holes in the vehicles’ gas tanks.

“We’ve received reports of stolen gas from all areas of the city, with a concentration of thefts in southwest, west and northwest neighbourhoods,” Det. Richard Windover said in a Tuesday news release. “However, we have also heard of similar reports… in neighbouring jurisdictions, so we believe these thieves are at work in and around the Edmonton area.”

READ MORE: 4 people facing over 75 charges after gas and dash and police chase in central Alberta

Police believe there may be more victims who haven’t reported a fuel theft and officers are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

There was no description provided of the suspects, but some reports have said there was a silver or grey minivan in the area at the time of the theft.

“While fuel may not be a high-value theft, the damage inflicted on the vehicles involved is significant and is costing drivers thousands of dollars in repairs,” Windover said.

READ MORE: Alberta NDP introducing prepaid fuel bill following gas-and-dash deaths

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.