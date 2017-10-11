Crime
October 11, 2017 11:33 pm

‘It is so unfair’: son of Alberta gas station owner killed in gas-and-dash speaks at vigil

By Online journalist  Global News

Sung Hyun Jo speaks to about 150 people who gathered at the Thorsby Community Hall on Wednesday night to pay tribute to Sung's father, Ki Yun Jo. He died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a white truck about a block away from the Thorsby Fas Gas.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
A A

Five days after the owner of a gas station in Thorsby, Alta. was killed in a hit-and-run resulting from a gas-and-dash, the community gathered at a vigil to pay tribute to Ki Yun Jo.

“It is so unfair that a tragedy would happen to such a good man,” Jo’s son, Sung Hyun Jo, told about 200 people who gathered at the Thorsby Community Hall on Wednesday night. “I’m willing to trade or do anything to get him back.”

Fifty-four-year-old Ki Yun Jo died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a white truck about a block away from the Thorsby Fas Gas. Jo’s family said the truck tried to drive off after failing to pay a nearly $200 bill.

READ MORE: Fuel corporation ‘dismayed’ by fatal Thorsby gas-and-dash

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ ongoing coverage of a fatal gas-and-dash in Thorsby, Alta. 

At Wednesday’s vigil, Jo’s widow broke down in tears after receiving donations from the community of Thorsby to convert the gas pumps at the Fas Gas to pre-pay. Unlike in neighbouring B.C., Alberta does not have laws related to prepaying for gas. In 2015, the Alberta government indicated it would move forward on such legislation after a fatal gas-and-dash in Calgary and on Tuesday, Alberta’s labour minister said she will bring forward measures “to better protect these workers as soon as possible this fall.”

READ MORE: Alberta labour group pushes NDP for pay-before-you-pump gas law

Some firefighters and local RCMP officers were in attendance at the vigil. On Wednesday, the RCMP also held a victims services support session for Thorsby residents still trying to come to terms with what happened.

Police are still looking for the suspect(s) and vehicle involved in the incident. The vehicle, a 2006 Ford cube van, was stolen earlier on Friday from Middleton Flooring in Spruce Grove.

On Friday night, the RCMP released a photo of the suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run in Thorsby, Alta. earlier in the day.

Supplied by RCMP

READ MORE: Gas station owner struck and killed during gas-and-dash in Thorsby

Pastors who were present at Wednesday’s vigil told the crowd that while they understood how difficult it was, people should try to forgive whomever was behind the deadly hit-and-run.

According to Sung Hyun Jo, his father, mother and sister came to Canada 12 years ago. Sung Hyun arrived five years earlier, in 2000, for school.

“Don’t worry about family, find your peace,” Sung Hyun Jo said out loud to his late father on Wednesday night.

View a photo gallery from Wednesday night’s vigil below:

JoVigilThorsby4

Ki Yun Jo’s widow receives donations from the community of Thorsby on Wednesday night to change over the pumps at the FAS Gas to pre-pay. Ki Yun Jo died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a white truck about a block away from the Thorsby Fas Gas.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
JoVigilThorsby3

Two local RCMP officers attend a vigil for Ki Yun Jo in Thorsby, Alta. on Wednesday night. He died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a white truck about a block away from the Thorsby Fas Gas.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
JoVigilThorsby2

A line forms to hug Ki Yun Jo’s family members at a vigil held in Thorsby, Alta. on Wednesday night. He died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a white truck about a block away from the Thorsby Fas Gas.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
JoVigilThorsby1

Sung Hyun Jo speaks to about 150 people who gathered at the Thorsby Community Hall on Wednesday night to pay tribute to Sung’s father, Ki Yun Jo. He died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a white truck about a block away from the Thorsby Fas Gas.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
JoVigilThorsby5

A vigil is held at the Thorsby and District Community Centre on Wednesday night for Ki Yun Jo who died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a white truck about a block away from the Thorsby Fas Gas.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
JoVigilThorsby6

RCMP held a victims services support session for Thorsby residents on Wednesday, the same night a vigil was being held for Ki Yun Jo who died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a white truck about a block away from the Thorsby Fas Gas.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
JoVigilThorsby8

Five days after the owner of the Fas Gas in Thorsby was killed in a gas-and-dash, the station remains closed and flowers sit outside.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
JoVigilThorsby7

Five days after the owner of the Fas Gas in Thorsby was killed in a gas-and-dash, the station remains closed and flowers sit outside.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
KiYunJo

Fifty-four-year-old Ki Yun Jo died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a white truck about a block away from the Thorsby Fas Gas. Jo’s family said the truck tried to drive off after failing to pay a nearly $200 bill.

CREDIT: GoFundMe/Sung Hyun Jo

A funeral for Ki Yun Jo will be held on Friday and Saturday; Jo’s family started a GoFundMe page.

Thorsby is located about 75 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

-With files from Sarah Kraus, Caley Ramsay and Julia Wong.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Crime
Deadly Hit And Run
Fatal Hit And Run
Gas and Dash
Gas n dash
KI YUN JO
Ki Yun Jo vigil
Prepay pumps
Sung Hyun Jo
Thorsby
Thorsby RCMP
Thorsby vigil

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News