‘It is so unfair’: son of Alberta gas station owner killed in gas-and-dash speaks at vigil

Five days after the owner of a gas station in Thorsby, Alta. was killed in a hit-and-run resulting from a gas-and-dash, the community gathered at a vigil to pay tribute to Ki Yun Jo.

“It is so unfair that a tragedy would happen to such a good man,” Jo’s son, Sung Hyun Jo, told about 200 people who gathered at the Thorsby Community Hall on Wednesday night. “I’m willing to trade or do anything to get him back.”

Fifty-four-year-old Ki Yun Jo died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a white truck about a block away from the Thorsby Fas Gas. Jo’s family said the truck tried to drive off after failing to pay a nearly $200 bill.

At Wednesday’s vigil, Jo’s widow broke down in tears after receiving donations from the community of Thorsby to convert the gas pumps at the Fas Gas to pre-pay. Unlike in neighbouring B.C., Alberta does not have laws related to prepaying for gas. In 2015, the Alberta government indicated it would move forward on such legislation after a fatal gas-and-dash in Calgary and on Tuesday, Alberta’s labour minister said she will bring forward measures “to better protect these workers as soon as possible this fall.”

Some firefighters and local RCMP officers were in attendance at the vigil. On Wednesday, the RCMP also held a victims services support session for Thorsby residents still trying to come to terms with what happened.

Police are still looking for the suspect(s) and vehicle involved in the incident. The vehicle, a 2006 Ford cube van, was stolen earlier on Friday from Middleton Flooring in Spruce Grove.

Pastors who were present at Wednesday’s vigil told the crowd that while they understood how difficult it was, people should try to forgive whomever was behind the deadly hit-and-run.

According to Sung Hyun Jo, his father, mother and sister came to Canada 12 years ago. Sung Hyun arrived five years earlier, in 2000, for school.

“Don’t worry about family, find your peace,” Sung Hyun Jo said out loud to his late father on Wednesday night.

A funeral for Ki Yun Jo will be held on Friday and Saturday; Jo’s family started a GoFundMe page.

Thorsby is located about 75 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

-With files from Sarah Kraus, Caley Ramsay and Julia Wong.