Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 8 2017 8:18pm
02:11

Family of Thorsby fatal gas-and-dash speaks

Sun, Oct 8 – The family of Ki Yun Jo is urging the driver involved in the gas-and-dash that killed the 54-year-old to turn themselves in. Julia Wong has the latest.

