Victim’s name released as search intensifies for suspect vehicle in Thorsby gas-and-dash

Family members have released the name of a gas station owner who was killed after what police are calling a gas-and-dash in Thorsby.

Ki Yun Jo, 54, died Friday afternoon at the Thorsby Fas Gas after a truck, which had fueled up, tried to leave the gas station without paying and struck him as he tried to stop the driver.

Police have been searching for a white Ford panel truck since Friday afternoon but had not yet found it as of Sunday. RCMP believe that the truck was stolen from the Spruce Grove area.

Sgt. John Spaans said it is “odd” that the truck has not been found yet and said the victim’s name was released in hopes it would aid investigators in locating the truck.

Jo’s son told Global News the family immigrated to Canada 12 years ago, which is when Jo opened the gas station.

Sung Hyun said the family wanted to get a pre-pay system installed at the gas station but it was very expensive.

“Lots of dangerous things happen without pre-pay,” Hyun said.

He said his father had chased after vehicles that didn’t pay before. Hyun said Jo was almost run over another time. His family told him it was dangerous and to stop. Hyun said the truck on Friday that drove away had a $200 bill for gas.

He wants the driver to turn themselves in. That person “killed an innocent man,” Hyun said.

His son says the gas station was his father’s life&meant everything to him. He describes father as hardworking&sacrificing for the family — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) October 8, 2017

Son Sung Hyun says he was shocked and couldn’t respond when police showed up at his door Friday to tell him what happened. #thorsby #yeg — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) October 8, 2017

Residents say Jo had been the victim of gas-and-dash incidents in the past and had run the gas station for more than a decade. They described Jo as a very kind man who was always helpful.

Thorsby’s deputy mayor called the crime “senseless” and hopes the suspects have a change of heart.

“They should turn themselves into the RCMP as soon as they can,” Lloyd Jardine said. “There’s no reason for it. You stole some gas.

“Just turn yourself in. Do the right thing.”

Police are pleading for the public to call police or Crime Stoppers with any information. RCMP say the truck should not be approached if seen.

Global News has learned Jo leaves behind a wife, a son and a daughter.

