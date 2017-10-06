Pedestrian dies after suspected gas-and-dash in Thorsby: RCMP

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in a community southwest of Edmonton on Friday afternoon. Police are investigating whether it was related to a possible gas-and-dash.

According to an official with Leduc County Fires Services, emergency crews were called to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on 52 Street in Thorsby at 3:41 p.m.

The RCMP said the collision occurred near the Thorsby Fas Gas and that a “medium-sized commercial vehicle was seen leaving the collision and has yet to be located.”

They described the crash as a hit and run.

“It seems to be stemming from an incident that occurred at the Fas Gas, a likely gas-and-dash-related incident and currently we’re investigating all leads from that,” said Thorsby/Bretton RCMP detachment commander Corey Kyle.

“We have some really good surveillance footage from the gas sation and one of our members that happened to be travelling in town at the same time had footage from her police car rolling. So we have a very good idea on what vehicle we’re looking for.”

Kyle said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters were still at the scene redirecting traffic as of 6 p.m.

The RCMP said its investigation is ongoing.

Thorsby is located about 75 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.