Global News at 11 Edmonton
October 7 2017 1:00am
02:42

Thorsby RCMP looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run

The 54-year-old owner of the Fas Gas on Main Street in Thorsby noticed a driver didn’t pay for gas and went after the vehicle. He was struck and killed. Sarah Kraus has the details.

