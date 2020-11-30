96 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 2,115

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 96 new novel coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 2,115, including 52 deaths.

Forty-one of the new cases are in Barrie, while 13 are in New Tecumseth, 10 are in Bradford, six are in Innisfil, four are in Oro-Medonte and four are in Springwater.

Four of the new cases are in Essa, while three are in Collingwood and three are in Wasaga Beach.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Clearview, Huntsville, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia and Tay Township.

Thirty-seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 14 are community-acquired. One new case is travel-related.

Story continues below advertisement

One new case is a result of a community setting COVID-19 outbreak, while two new cases are a result of an institutional outbreak One new case is a result of a workplace outbreak.

The rest of the new cases are all under investigation.

2:10 19 positive COVID-19 cases at East York elementary school 19 positive COVID-19 cases at East York elementary school

Of the region’s 2,115 COVID-19 cases, 84 per cent — or 1,786 — have recovered, while 12 people remain in hospital.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are currently 11 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at four schools, three congregate settings, two community settings, one long-term care home and one workplace.

The school outbreaks are at St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School, Willow Landing Elementary School and Warnica Public School, all of which are in Barrie, as well as Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been a total of 64 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region since the start of the pandemic — at 20 long-term care facilities, 15 workplaces, 10 retirement homes, nine educational settings, seven congregate settings and three community settings.

According to the province of Ontario, 15 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

Warnica Public School in Barrie

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

Monsignor Clair Catholic School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

Willow Landing Elementary School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Our Lady of Grace School in Essa

Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

St. James Catholic School in Adjala-Tosorontio

On Monday, Ontario reported 1,746 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 116,492, including 3,656 deaths.

Advertisement