Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 26 2020 5:50pm 01:53 Ontario health minister calls PM’s comments on COVID-19 vaccine ‘concerning’ Ontario’s health minister was asked about recent comments made by the prime minister and the timeline for Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine supply. Shallima Maharaj reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7487388/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7487388/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?