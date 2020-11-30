Ontario reports 1,746 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,746 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 116,492.

Monday’s case count is a slight increase from Sunday which saw 1,708 new infections and marks the third largest increase in cases to date. On Saturday, 1,822 cases were recorded and 1,855 on Friday.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 622 cases were recorded in Toronto — the highest single-day increase, 390 in Peel Region, 217 in York Region, 108 in Durham Region and 74 in Waterloo Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 70 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,656 as eight more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 618 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 32 from the previous day), with 168 patients in an intensive care unit (up by 13 since Saturday) and 108 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 9 since Saturday). Numbers for those in intensive care units were not reported by the province on Sunday.

More than 39,400 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. The government previously said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 68,000 per day by mid-November.

Ontario is reporting 1,746 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 622 new cases in Toronto, 390 in Peel and 217 in York Region. There are 1,320 more resolved cases and over 39,400 tests completed. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 30, 2020

There is currently a backlog of 27,388 tests that need results. A total of 6,274,916 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 98,639 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,320 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 14,197, up from the previous day at 13,779.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

56,637 people are male — an increase of 831 cases.

59,160 people are female — an increase of 879 cases.

13,949 people are 19 and under — an increase of 234 cases.

42,460 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 645 cases.

33,303 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 526 cases.

16,938 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 233 cases.

9,830 people are 80 and over — an increase of 106 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The newly reported numbers for Monday’s report are valid as of Sunday afternoon.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,223 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of nine deaths. There may be a discrepancy between daily the death count and deaths from long-term care homes due to how data is logged and when it is pulled.

Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 109 current outbreaks in homes, unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 710 active cases among long-term care residents and 483 active cases among staff — up by 112 cases and up by 10 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 4,573 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 2,855 among students and 630 among staff (1,088 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 102 more cases over a 24-hour period.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 939 cases reported among students and 208 cases among staff (38 individuals were not identified) — totaling 1,185 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 670 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Four schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 762 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 14 (12 child cases and two staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 133 currently have cases and 14 centres are closed.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres are updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m. On Monday’s, numbers are included from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon.

