Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Increased COVID-19 exposure risk at Regina bonspiel, 2 curling clubs

By David Giles Global News
Anyone who was at the Highland Curling Club bonspiel or at two curling clubs after the event has a heightened risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.
Anyone who was at the Highland Curling Club bonspiel or at two curling clubs after the event has a heightened risk of being exposed to the coronavirus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Curlers who took part in recent curling bonspiel in Regina may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says there are a large number of COVID-19 cases linked to curling events in the city, with subsequent spread to household members and close contact.

Read more: Increased COVID-19 exposure linked to curling clubs in Shellbrook, Christopher Lake: SHA

One event was the Highland Curling Club bonspiel between Nov. 13 and 15.

The SHA says there is also increased risk exposure for anyone who was at the Highland between Nov. 16 and 23 and the Caledonian Curling Club between Nov. 16 and 24.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials said anyone with COVID-19 symptoms must immediately self-isolate and contact HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner for testing.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canadian Armed Forces deployed to Saskatchewan in emergency response to COVID-19

Those without symptoms are being advised to be tested as asymptomatic cases can cause further spreading in the community, the SHA said.

Symptoms can develop two to 14 days from exposure to the coronavirus.

Individuals who were in contact with anyone at the event or locations for more than 15 minutes, within six feet, must isolate immediately and make arrangements for testing, the SHA said.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan Union of Nurses’ flags abuse, understaffing as problems to contact tracing' Saskatchewan Union of Nurses’ flags abuse, understaffing as problems to contact tracing
Saskatchewan Union of Nurses’ flags abuse, understaffing as problems to contact tracing
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesSaskatoon SportsSaskatchewan CoronavirusRegina SportsSaskatchewan NewsCurlingCOVID-19 OutbreakSaskatchewan Health AuthorityCurlersHighland Curling ClubCaledonian Curling ClubHighland Curling Club Bonspiel
Flyers
More weekly flyers