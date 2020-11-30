Increased COVID-19 exposure risk at Regina bonspiel, 2 curling clubs

Send this page to someone via email

Curlers who took part in recent curling bonspiel in Regina may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says there are a large number of COVID-19 cases linked to curling events in the city, with subsequent spread to household members and close contact.

One event was the Highland Curling Club bonspiel between Nov. 13 and 15.

The SHA says there is also increased risk exposure for anyone who was at the Highland between Nov. 16 and 23 and the Caledonian Curling Club between Nov. 16 and 24.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials said anyone with COVID-19 symptoms must immediately self-isolate and contact HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner for testing.

Story continues below advertisement

Those without symptoms are being advised to be tested as asymptomatic cases can cause further spreading in the community, the SHA said.

Symptoms can develop two to 14 days from exposure to the coronavirus.

Individuals who were in contact with anyone at the event or locations for more than 15 minutes, within six feet, must isolate immediately and make arrangements for testing, the SHA said.

1:33 Saskatchewan Union of Nurses’ flags abuse, understaffing as problems to contact tracing Saskatchewan Union of Nurses’ flags abuse, understaffing as problems to contact tracing