Health

Increased COVID-19 exposure linked to curling clubs in Shellbrook, Christopher Lake: SHA

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 28, 2020 2:39 pm
Click to play video 'Saskatchewan sports associations concerned over new provincial COVID-19 restrictions' Saskatchewan sports associations concerned over new provincial COVID-19 restrictions
WATCH: Sports associations across Saskatchewan are frustrated by the new regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Those who recently visited curling rinks in Shellbrook and Christopher Lake have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 says the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Anyone who attended the Lakeland Curling Club in Christopher Lake between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22, and the Richardson Pioneer Recreation Centre in Shellbrook from Nov. 9 to 26, is asked to immediately self-isolate.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

All individuals who were at the facilities for any events on any of the mentioned dates are required under the public health order to isolate for 14 days from their last attendance.

This includes anyone who attended the Lakeland Curling Club board meeting on Nov. 15, and those who attended the Shellbrook curling rink and lounge.

The SHA says the facilities were exposed to COVID-19 by at least one individual. On Friday, the SHA declared an outbreak within the Shellbrook Curling Club.

The SHA is strongly recommending those in attendance to call 8-1-1 to arrange for testing.

Nov. 26 was the last day adults could participate in sports, including curling, in Saskatchewan.

Read more: Coronavirus: New Saskatchewan public health measures for restaurants, sports teams

On Friday, new measures came into effect province-wide, which suspended all team and group sports.

However, athletes and dancers under the age of 18 may continue to practice and train.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Saskatchewan public health measures for restaurants, sports teams' Coronavirus: New Saskatchewan public health measures for restaurants, sports teams
Coronavirus: New Saskatchewan public health measures for restaurants, sports teams
