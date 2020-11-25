Coronavirus: New Saskatchewan public health measures for restaurants, sports teams

To help reduce growing coronavirus case numbers over the coming weeks, more public health measures are being introduced in Saskatchewan.

These additional public health orders will be amended in Saskatchewan, as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, while current ones remain in effect until Dec. 17, when they will be reviewed by Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab.

Restaurants and licensed establishments must maintain guest/reservation information on all patrons and are limited to seat four at a single table.

Health officials said if there are impermeable barriers between the tables, tables must be placed two metres apart. If there are no impermeable barriers between tables, there must be a three metre distance between all tables.

The province’s casinos, bingo halls, arenas, live theatres, movie theatres, performing arts venues and any other facilities that are currently supporting a capacity of 150 people will be restricted to 30 people on Friday.

Indoor public banquets, conferences, wedding and funeral receptions in public venues will be limited to 30 people. Food or beverages may not be present or served.

The maximum allowable gathering size for private gatherings in Saskatchewan homes stays at five.

According to press release, all team/group sports, activities, games, competitions, recitals and practices are suspended, including amateur and recreational leagues for all age groups.

Health officials said athletes and dancers 18 years of age and under may continue practicing, conditioning and skills training in groups of eight or fewer while abiding by the required mask use and at least three metres of physical distancing at all times. The same restrictions apply for fitness activities and group fitness classes.

All places of worship must reduce capacity to 30 people, as of Friday, according to the new measures.

More to come…

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

