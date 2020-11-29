New Brunswick reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 119 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, which brings the total number of active cases in the province to 119.

According to the province, there are nine cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2), four in the Moncton region (Zone 1) and one in the Bathurst region (Zone 6).

READ MORE: Shannex reports 15 coronavirus cases among residents and staff at Parkland Saint John

The four cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

One individual under 19

One individual 20-29

Two people 40-49

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The nine cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

Three people under 19

One individual 30-39

One individual 50-59

Two people 80-89

Two people 90 and over

“These cases are self-isolating and under investigation,” the province said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said the other case is an individual in their 30s in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) which is travel-related and is self-isolating.

1:04 New Brunswick anxious to get COVID-19 vaccines New Brunswick anxious to get COVID-19 vaccines

Outbreak at Parkland Saint John campus

Public Health also confirmed that a total of 15 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Parkland Saint John complex in Saint John, a nursing home facility, as of Saturday evening.

According to the province, 10 of the confirmed cases are residents and five others are employees.

To date, New Brunswick has seen 495 confirmed cases and 369 of those have recovered. So far, 123,883 tests have been conducted.