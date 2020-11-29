Shannex reports 15 coronavirus cases among residents and staff at Parkland Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

Shannex, a company that runs nursing homes and long-term care homes in three provinces, provided an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at their Parkland Saint John community on Saturday evening, stating that testing was completed for all residents and employees at Tucker Hall and Carleton Hall.

While not all results are in yet, Shannex said they’ve been notified of six additional cases. This includes two employees and four residents at Tucker Hall.

“All of these people tested negative on November 20 and November 24 but tested positive following the re-test done on November 27,” said the facility in a statement.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, Shannex confirmed that there are a total of 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Parkland Saint John, made up of five employees and 10 residents.

According to the facility, the residents who tested positive are being isolated together inside Tucker Hall.

“The cohorting area is equipped with everything needed to isolate residents who test positive for COVID-19 and has a separate entrance and exit to control the flow of people and supplies into and out of the area,” said Shannex.

“All other residents at Parkland Saint John continue to isolate in their suites with full support from our team,” it added.

Families of residents who tested positive have also been contacted.

“It will be our priority to communicate with all individuals about their test results as soon as we receive a full report,” the statement reads.

In the meantime, Shannex said it plans for additional testing and re-testing to identify positive cases for individuals with no symptoms and control further spread of the virus.

“We are in discussion with Public Health about when re-testing for residents and employees will take place next.”