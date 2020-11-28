Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man facing charges over anti-mask confrontation in Victoria grocery store

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 28, 2020 3:05 pm
Click to play video 'Video captures confrontation over mandatory mask at Victoria market' Video captures confrontation over mandatory mask at Victoria market
Video captures confrontation over mandatory mask at Victoria market

Police in Victoria, B.C. arrested a man Friday in the latest confrontation over the province’s new order requiring masks in indoor public places to combat COVID-19.

Police say they were called to a grocery store in the 900 block of Yates Street around 10:30 a.m., to reports of a man physically and verbally confronting staff over his refusal to wear a mask.

Read more: Walmart employee in Dawson Creek, B.C., attacked after asking man to wear mask

Video posted to Reddit and shared by police shows a man standing face-to-face with a group of employees, calling them “psychopaths.”

“I’m going to take the cop and knock his (expletive) lights out, that’s what I’m going to do, watch,” the man says, before exiting the store.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Charges pending after B.C. man reacts violently to request to wear a mask' Charges pending after B.C. man reacts violently to request to wear a mask
Charges pending after B.C. man reacts violently to request to wear a mask

The person who shot the video told Global News the man had stormed into the store aggressively and began yelling about the mask policy.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

When staff told him they’d called police, he bragged that he was going to fight officers, the witness said.

Read more: Woman in Nelson, B.C. suffers heart attack after being spit upon by man refusing to wear mask

Police say staff had offered the man a mask, which he refused.

“When patrol officers arrived, the man approached them in a threatening manner,” police said in a media release.

The man was arrested, and issued a $230 fine under the Covid Related Measures Act for abusive or belligerent behaviour, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Court records show Robert Smith has been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusCOVIDCovid19Victoriamaskbc covidMandatory Maskmandatory mask confrontationmandatory mask disputeyates market
Flyers
More weekly flyers