Victim critically injured after being shot during robbery in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police say a victim suffered critical injuries after he was shot during a robbery attempt in the city’s east end early Saturday.
Police said they were called to the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue around 4 a.m.
Officers said there were reports of a male having been jumped by someone and beaten. When emergency crews arrived, it was determined that he had been shot.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police said they’re looking for a male suspect who is five-foot-six to five-foot-eight with a skinny build and was wearing black clothing and a black mask.
Officers added that they’re speaking to witnesses.
