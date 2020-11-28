Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Victim critically injured after being shot during robbery in east-end Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue on Saturday.
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue on Saturday. Gord Edick / Global News

Toronto police say a victim suffered critical injuries after he was shot during a robbery attempt in the city’s east end early Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue around 4 a.m.

Officers said there were reports of a male having been jumped by someone and beaten. When emergency crews arrived, it was determined that he had been shot.

Explosion at Toronto home leaves at least 8 with minor injuries

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said they’re looking for a male suspect who is five-foot-six to five-foot-eight with a skinny build and was wearing black clothing and a black mask.

Officers added that they’re speaking to witnesses.

SIU continues investigation into shooting death of abducted 1-year-old in Kawartha Lakes
SIU continues investigation into shooting death of abducted 1-year-old in Kawartha Lakes
