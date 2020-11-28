Victim critically injured after being shot during robbery in east-end Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a victim suffered critical injuries after he was shot during a robbery attempt in the city’s east end early Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue around 4 a.m.

Officers said there were reports of a male having been jumped by someone and beaten. When emergency crews arrived, it was determined that he had been shot.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said they’re looking for a male suspect who is five-foot-six to five-foot-eight with a skinny build and was wearing black clothing and a black mask.

Officers added that they’re speaking to witnesses.

