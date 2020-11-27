Menu

Canada

Explosion at Toronto home leaves at least 8 with minor injuries

By Nick Westoll Global News
The explosion happened just after 5 p.m. on Friday.
The explosion happened just after 5 p.m. on Friday. Andrew Collins / Global News

An explosion at an east-end Toronto home has left at least eight people injured.

Emergency crews were called to a residential property on Woodbine Avenue at Queensdale Avenue, south of Mortimer Avenue, just after 5 p.m.

The nature of the explosion wasn’t disclosed as of Friday night, but damage could be seen on the first floor with part of a window being knocked out.

Officials said four people were assessed and treated on the scene while four or five people made their own way to a hospital. All of the injuries were considered to be minor.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson said four of those at the property have been displaced as a result of the damage.

