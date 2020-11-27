Menu

Health

Wellington County adds 10 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 60

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 4:40 pm
WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that they are working “extremely hard” to deliver COVID-19 vaccines “as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Southwestern Ontario’s Wellington County added 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total case count to 315.

Active cases in the county have fallen by one from the previous day to 60, and that includes one person being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Guelph, Wellington County remain in orange level of COVID-19 framework

Of the active cases, half were spread by close contact, another 10 through community transmission, 11 are outbreak-related and nine are still being investigated.

Wellington County has now seen 250 people recover, which is 11 more than the previous day’s count.

The death toll remained unchanged a day after reporting its fifth death related to the virus. Thursday’s death was the second fatality in as many days and the third in November.

In just two weeks, Wellington County has added 147 cases, which almost half of its total case count during the pandemic.

There are three active outbreaks in Wellington County, including one at Maple Drive Parochial School in Elora where five students and one teacher have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trending Stories

An outbreak at Royal Terrace Long-Term Care was declared over on Friday.

Read more: ‘Majority’ of Canadians should be vaccinated against coronavirus by September, Trudeau says

Ontario reported 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which is a new provincial record since the pandemic began.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,595 as 20 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 541 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 151 patients in intensive care units and 101 patients in ICUs on ventilators.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

