Guelph reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 37

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph, Ont., reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the city’s total case count to 481.

Active cases in the city fell by seven from the previous day to 37, which includes one person being treated in the hospital.

Nine more people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as resolved cases stand at 433.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

One more COVID-19 outbreak in the city has been declared at The Village Arbour Trails, however public health’s online portal shows no cases among staff or residents connected to the outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now five outbreaks in Guelph. The Village of Riverside Glen on Woodlawn Road and The Elliott Community on Metcalfe Street are both reporting outbreaks in each of their long-term care facilities and retirement homes.

Four staff members at Riverside Glen have tested positive for the virus but the facility owned by Schlegel Villages said the risk of transmission is considered low.

Read more: Quebec looks at temporarily closing schools as coronavirus crisis deepens

There are nine cases in five Guelph schools and the University of Guelph is reporting two active cases at its campus but the risk level for both is considered low.

3:08 Coronavirus: Trudeau says what’s done now will determine Christmas get-togethers Coronavirus: Trudeau says what’s done now will determine Christmas get-togethers

Wellington County added seven new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising its total case county to 168. There are 33 active cases in the county, which is an increase of six cases from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health has ordered all Old Order Mennonite churches and schools in Wellington County to close immediately amid the spike in cases.

Ontario reported 1,396 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, ending three days of record-breaking case counts, bringing the provincial total to 91,180.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,312 as 19 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 76,238 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,018 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Story continues below advertisement