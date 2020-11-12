Grand River Hospital to open COVID-19 testing facility at Charles Street Terminal in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

With the most treacherous winter months fast approaching, Grand River Hospital has announced that the drive-thru testing facility will be heading to a warmer location soon.

The hospital says it has partnered with Waterloo Region in creating a new facility which will soon open its doors at the old Charles Street Terminal in Kitchener.

“We have been working towards a more ‘winterized’ test site for some time now,” Sarah Sullivan, clinical manager for GRH’s emergency department and site lead for the COVID-19 test site, explained in a release.

“Our current location at Catalyst has been terrific, but we know that winter will bring colder, and more unpredictable weather that our testing tents cannot sustain.”

There was no date provided for when the new facility will begin operations. GRH says work is being done to install the infrastructure and equipment needed to support the new test site.

“The use of the former Charles Street Terminal as a drive-through testing site speaks to the great partnership that we have with Grand River Hospital,” Region Chair Karen Redman said.

“It also speaks to finding tangible solutions through community partnerships. We are confident that this solution will help many residents throughout Waterloo Region access COVID-19 testing.”

