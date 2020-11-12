Quebec looks at temporarily closing schools as coronavirus cases, deaths climb

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is looking at the possibility of closing schools as the number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths climb during the second wave of the pandemic.

Premier François Legault admitted Thursday that more than 300 classrooms had to be closed in the last two days, for a total of 1,174 across the province. But he stressed that the last thing the government wants is to shutter schools and send students home.

“It’s a situation that is worrying,” he said.

As the second wave continues to take hold, he said the province is looking at closures for a limited period of time to stem the tide of COVID-19. This could be close to the Christmas holidays.

“Schools are a place of transmission. It is why we’re evaluating the possibility of closing the schools for a limited period of time,” he said. “And as I’ve said before, that is our last solution.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province is in discussion with unions to see if classes could continue into summer 2021 if necessary, he added.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Legault said the government has not yet made a decision, but he says “it would be unthinkable not to consider all scenarios.”

Quebec has seen an uptick in COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations in recent days. The province reported 1,365 new cases and 42 additional deaths Thursday.

The coming weeks will be critical, according to Legault.

“The next few weeks will be difficult,” he said.

‘It seems to be out of control’

Heidi Yetman, president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers, said the situation “seems to be out of control.”

She told Global News that government should have listened to unions’ recommendations in the spring, at the height of the first wave of the pandemic, to prevent closing schools.

“A closure at Christmas may be a good idea,” she said. “But teachers need to be considered and consulted.”

As for extending the school calendar into the summer months, Yetman said she is not sure how Quebec teachers will feel about that scenario.

Story continues below advertisement

“Speaking as a teacher for 23 years, my March break and my summer break were essential for my well-being. I’m not sure how teachers will feel,” she said.

— With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez and The Canadian Press