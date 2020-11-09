Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec surpasses 115,000 coronavirus cases with 1,169 new infections

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 11:11 am
People play music as people gather at the Tam Tams festival on a warm fall day in Montreal, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People play music as people gather at the Tam Tams festival on a warm fall day in Montreal, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,169 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday as the second wave of the pandemic keeps bearing down on the province.

There are 15 more deaths tied to COVID-19, including five that occurred in the last 24 hours. Authorities say nine fatalities took place last week, while one death occurred at an unknown date.

“Everywhere in Quebec, we must mobilize to bring down the number of cases and thus break the wave,” Health Minister Christian Dubé said on social media. “We all have a role to play in stopping the virus.”

Read more: Sherbrooke police crack down on illegal parties over the weekend

The caseload now stands at 115,989, while there have been 98,740 recoveries. It remains the highest tally in the country.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The health crisis has claimed the lives of 6,455 Quebecers to date.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hospitalizations jumped by 13 to 540. Of those patients, 76 are in intensive care, a decrease of one from the previous day.

The province conducted 21,215 tests on Saturday, the latest day for which screening information is available. So far, there have been 3,323,859 tests.

Click to play video 'Medical orderlies feel cheated by Quebec government' Medical orderlies feel cheated by Quebec government
Medical orderlies feel cheated by Quebec government
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers