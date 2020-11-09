Quebec surpasses 115,000 coronavirus cases with 1,169 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,169 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday as the second wave of the pandemic keeps bearing down on the province.

There are 15 more deaths tied to COVID-19, including five that occurred in the last 24 hours. Authorities say nine fatalities took place last week, while one death occurred at an unknown date.

“Everywhere in Quebec, we must mobilize to bring down the number of cases and thus break the wave,” Health Minister Christian Dubé said on social media. “We all have a role to play in stopping the virus.”

The caseload now stands at 115,989, while there have been 98,740 recoveries. It remains the highest tally in the country.

The health crisis has claimed the lives of 6,455 Quebecers to date.

Hospitalizations jumped by 13 to 540. Of those patients, 76 are in intensive care, a decrease of one from the previous day.

The province conducted 21,215 tests on Saturday, the latest day for which screening information is available. So far, there have been 3,323,859 tests.

