Coronavirus: Wellington County’s Old Order Mennonite churches, schools ordered to close

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County’s health unit has ordered all Old Order Mennonite churches and schools to close immediately amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The directive was issued on Thursday evening by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer.

The order also requires members of this particular Mennonite community in the county to follow specific public health instructions, such as wearing a mask and physical distancing, along with restrictions on gatherings.

“I am saddened by the need for this extraordinary step,” Mercer said.

“COVID-19 poses a serious health risk to the Old Order Mennonite community and to all of us in the region. Sometimes we need to make difficult decisions to prevent the unchecked spread of this virus.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wellington County continues to see an unusually high number of cases after reporting nine new positive tests on Thursday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Among the 161 confirmed cases, 27 are considered active, 131 are resolved, and three have been fatal.

In one week, Wellington County has added 32 cases and 11 people have recovered.

Public health said that along with the increase in cases and two known outbreaks of COVID-19, the “uptake of public health measures has been low.”

It added that cases have been confirmed in the Old Order Mennonite community but health-care workers cannot conduct contact tracing because this information is not being provided.

Story continues below advertisement