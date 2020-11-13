COVID-19 outbreak in Stratford retirement home claims four lives

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have died while two others are currently in hospital as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak at a retirement home in Stratford, according to Huron Perth Public Health.

The agency says 36 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Cedarcroft Place Retirement Residence since the outbreak began on Oct. 27.

“In terms of test results, we continue to test any symptomatic residents and staff and will be conducting another complete round of testing on any residents and staff who have not already tested positive, based on Public Health Ontario recommendations,” Huron Perth Public Health said in an update on its website.

One of the two residents who are currently hospitalized is in intensive care.

There have been 222 COVID-19 cases in Huron Perth since the pandemic began, 61 of which are currently active.

Forty of the active cases involve staff or residents of the home with a further seven in the community being linked to the outbreak.

Five staff members have been cleared of the virus to date.

