Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario expected to release new COVID-19 modelling projections

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 8:05 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford ‘can’t rule out’ possibility of future Ontario COVID-19 hotspot lockdowns' Coronavirus: Ford ‘can’t rule out’ possibility of future Ontario COVID-19 hotspot lockdowns
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus -- Ford 'can't rule out' possibility of future Ontario COVID-19 hotspot lockdowns.

The Ontario government says new coronavirus modelling data will be released Thursday afternoon, one day after the province recorded its highest ever single-day case count.

A government spokesperson confirms to Global News that Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, the dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, will release updated modelling projections alongside Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, and associate chief medical officer of health, Dr. Barbara Yaffe.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario reports another single-day record of more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases

On Wednesday, 1,426 new coronavirus cases were announced — the most recorded in a single day since the pandemic began. For the last six days, Ontario has reported more than 1,000 cases daily.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, Ontario released a new colour-coded system that classifies regions depending on the presence of the virus. Local public health units in hotspots like Toronto and Peel Region have added additional restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

— More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Modellingmodelling data
Flyers
More weekly flyers