Ontario expected to release new COVID-19 modelling projections

The Ontario government says new coronavirus modelling data will be released Thursday afternoon, one day after the province recorded its highest ever single-day case count.

A government spokesperson confirms to Global News that Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, the dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, will release updated modelling projections alongside Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, and associate chief medical officer of health, Dr. Barbara Yaffe.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, 1,426 new coronavirus cases were announced — the most recorded in a single day since the pandemic began. For the last six days, Ontario has reported more than 1,000 cases daily.

Last week, Ontario released a new colour-coded system that classifies regions depending on the presence of the virus. Local public health units in hotspots like Toronto and Peel Region have added additional restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

