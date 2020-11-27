Guelph, Wellington County remain in orange level of COVID-19 framework

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph and Wellington County will remain in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework for at least another week.

The decision was made by the province not to move Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health into the red-control level on Friday.

The decision to stay in orange comes as the health unit has surpassed red zone thresholds in certain indicators that are laid out in the province’s COVID-19 framework.

For example, its weekly confirmed case rate is greater than 40 per 100,000 and its test positivity rate is greater than 2.5 per cent.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Friday, Guelph reported 49 active cases and Wellington County had 60 active cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Waterloo Region remained at the red-control level and avoided a lockdown for at least one more week.

2:07 Coronavirus: Vaccine rollout will be ‘massive logistical undertaking’ Ontario has ‘never seen,’ says Ford Coronavirus: Vaccine rollout will be ‘massive logistical undertaking’ Ontario has ‘never seen,’ says Ford

The only movement came from the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit that moved into the orange and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, Lambton Public Health and the Northwestern Health Unit moved into yellow.

The government reviews the data every week to determine if public health units should stay where they are or be moved into a higher level.

Public health units will stay in their level for a minimum of 28 days before the government will assess the impact of public health measures to determine if the public health unit should stay where they are or be moved to a different level.

Advertisement