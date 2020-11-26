4 people facing 24 charges after random Mill Woods shooting in February

Send this page to someone via email

Three men and one woman are facing a number of charges after a random shooting in southeast Edmonton in February left a woman who was asleep in her bed with a gunshot wound.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 29 to a housing complex near 38 Avenue and 78 Street in Mill Woods, after receiving multiple reports of gunshots in the Richfield neighbourhood.

Once they arrived, they heard another round of shots and contained the area around a home where police believed the suspects fled.

At that point, police learned a woman in a nearby residence had been hit by a bullet while asleep in her bed. Police used the EPS Tactical Unit and an armoured vehicle to get her out safely.

Story continues below advertisement

An Edmonton police tactical team at a housing complex near 38 Avenue and 78 Street in Mill Woods on Feb. 29, 2020. Global News

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said four homes in total were struck by bullets, though no one else was injured.

Inside the home police surrounded, four people were arrested and police seized a loaded SKS rifle with a prohibited magazine, another magazine containing five cartridges, and several loose cartridges.

1:48 Innocent bystander taken to hospital in Mill Woods shooting Innocent bystander taken to hospital in Mill Woods shooting – Feb 29, 2020

Those four are now formally facing charges.

Story continues below advertisement

“These firearms investigations are often lengthy and complex,” Sgt. Eric Stewart said in a Thursday news release.

“We rely on ballistic and forensic evidence analysis that takes time for results, not to mention the numerous interviews and search warrants that are needed in many of these files we handle.”

Antonio Crane, 28, is facing eight charges, including causing bodily harm by criminal negligence and firearms-related offences.

Ferlin Rowan, 24, is facing four charges including causing bodily harm by criminal negligence and firearms-related offences and Sara Brertton, 30, is facing two firearms-related charges.

Nikosis Stevenson, 24, is wanted on 10 outstanding warrants including causing bodily harm by criminal negligence and multiple firearms-related charges.

Police are looking for Nikosis Stevenson in relation to a shooting in southeast Edmonton in February. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information about Stevenson’s whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Advertisement