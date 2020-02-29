Menu

Crime

Police at ‘high-risk’ incident in southeast Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 29, 2020 12:29 pm
Updated February 29, 2020 12:38 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle.
An Edmonton police service vehicle. File/Global News

A heavy police presence remains on scene Saturday morning in Edmonton’s Mill Woods neighbourhood, responding to a “high risk” incident at 78 Street and 38 Avenue.

Edmonton police would not confirm a shooting to Global News, but residents in the area said they heard multiple shots around 2 a.m. Saturday before officers converged on the scene.

READ MORE: Police investigating shooting that injured a man in northeast Edmonton

Streets surrounding the scene, near Millbourne Market Mall, have been closed down to traffic.

An armored police vehicle was on scene Saturday morning at 78 Street and 38 Avenue.
An armored police vehicle was on scene Saturday morning at 78 Street and 38 Avenue. Paul Rampersaud / Global News

More to come… 

Story continues below advertisement

 

