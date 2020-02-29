Police at ‘high-risk’ incident in southeast Edmonton

A heavy police presence remains on scene Saturday morning in Edmonton’s Mill Woods neighbourhood, responding to a “high risk” incident at 78 Street and 38 Avenue.
Edmonton police would not confirm a shooting to Global News, but residents in the area said they heard multiple shots around 2 a.m. Saturday before officers converged on the scene.
Streets surrounding the scene, near Millbourne Market Mall, have been closed down to traffic.
More to come…
