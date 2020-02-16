Police investigating reported shooting in northeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building in the northeast area of the city on Sunday afternoon.

Northeast division officers were called to the Riviera Gardens building at 138 Avenue and 24 Street around 3 p.m.

An injured man was taken to hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

Edmonton police remained on scene at a reported shooting for much of the afternoon on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Eric Beck / Global News

A tactical police vehicle was on scene for part of the afternoon.

Officers were still in the area conducting their investigation as of 5 p.m.