Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating reported shooting in northeast Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 16, 2020 7:40 pm
Edmonton police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building in northeast Edmonton on Sunday. .
Edmonton police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building in northeast Edmonton on Sunday. . Eric Beck / Global News

Edmonton police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building in the northeast area of the city on Sunday afternoon.

Northeast division officers were called to the Riviera Gardens building at 138 Avenue and 24 Street around 3 p.m.

An injured man was taken to hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

Edmonton police remained on scene at a reported shooting for much of the afternoon on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Edmonton police remained on scene at a reported shooting for much of the afternoon on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Eric Beck / Global News

A tactical police vehicle was on scene for part of the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ASIRT investigating Edmonton police shooting that injured teenager

Officers were still in the area conducting their investigation as of 5 p.m.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEdmonton crimeEdmonton shootingedmonton northeast shootingedmonton shooting 138 streetedmonton shooting northeast
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.