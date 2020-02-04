Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Heavy police presence in northeast Edmonton after reports of shooting

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 12:33 am
Updated February 4, 2020 1:09 am
Edmonton police descended on a northeast neighbourhood on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Edmonton police descended on a northeast neighbourhood on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Global News

The Edmonton Police Service descended on a northeast neighbourhood on Monday night after reports of a shooting.

Police responded to townhouses at 130 Avenue and 85 Street at around 7 p.m., according to witnesses. People in the area told Global News they heard a gunshot and saw the EPS Canine Unit arrive.

Edmonton police descended on a northeast neighbourhood on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Edmonton police descended on a northeast neighbourhood on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Global News

No one in the immediate area has been allowed to leave their homes since the incident began.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not released any details about what happened.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEdmonton crimeEdmonton shootingedmonton police presence
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.