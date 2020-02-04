Heavy police presence in northeast Edmonton after reports of shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service descended on a northeast neighbourhood on Monday night after reports of a shooting.

Police responded to townhouses at 130 Avenue and 85 Street at around 7 p.m., according to witnesses. People in the area told Global News they heard a gunshot and saw the EPS Canine Unit arrive.

Edmonton police descended on a northeast neighbourhood on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Global News

No one in the immediate area has been allowed to leave their homes since the incident began.

Police have not released any details about what happened.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an @edmontonpolice officer-involved shooting that took place this evening in northeast Edmonton. Details to follow. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) February 4, 2020

More to come.