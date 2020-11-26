7-year-old gets visit from his hero, N.S. chief of health Robert Strang

Send this page to someone via email

A seven-year-old boy from Halifax received a visit by his hero — chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang.

Strang visited Hughie Dauphinee on Wednesday night after hearing the boy was born was with cleft lip and palate, just like Strang.

His mom Dawn Dauphinee sent a text to her neighbour, a doctor, saying “what a wonderful job Dr. Strang has been doing keeping our province safe,” she said.

“I also said that Hughie, it was his hero and that hopefully someday they could meet because they both have a cleft lip and palate,” Dauphinee said.

Within a few hours, Strang was at their door with a coronavirus stuffed toy.

Hughie said he was excited to see his hero.

“He uses very kind words,” the boy said.

He named the toy “Covid Nine Teen.”

Nova Scotia chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang gave Hughie Dauphinee a COVID-19 stuffed toy, after finding out he was Hughie’s hero. Submitted by Dawn Dauphinee

In the near future, Hughie will have to undergo several more surgeries for his cleft lip and palate, conditions that occur during pregnancy and result in a split in the lip and an opening in the roof of the mouth.

Dawn Dauphinee said the children’s hospital in Halifax has been helpful to her family.

“We’re very thankful for all they do at the IWK,” she said.

Dauphinee said she was blown away by Strang’s gesture that meant a lot to her son.

“This is probably the busiest man in Nova Scotia right now… It was a very kind gesture,” she said.