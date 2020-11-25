Nova Scotia reports 16 new coronavirus cases, 1 recovery Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has reported 16 new cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

All are located in the province’s central zone.

The new figures — which were released late on Wednesday afternoon — mean there are now 102 active cases in the province.

Although nowhere near as large as the 37 cases announced on Tuesday, it’s one of the largest numbers recorded since April.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, warned on Tuesday that Nova Scotians can continue to expect high case numbers for at least the next two weeks.

Premier Stephen McNeil said in a press release that all Nova Scotians will have to dig deep in order to beat back the spread of the virus.

“We can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities if we work together. Thank you for doing your part,” said McNeil.

Nova Scotia has reported 1,243 cases since the pandemic began.

6:30 Dr. Robert Strang talks new restrictions, stress of the job with Global News Morning Dr. Robert Strang talks new restrictions, stress of the job with Global News Morning

Health officials say 1,076 people are considered to be recovered from the virus, one more than was reported yesterday.

There have been 65 deaths in the province as a result of COVID-19.

No one is in hospital at this time.

The province completed 1,621 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday, 604 of which were administered at a rapid-testing pop-up site in downtown Halifax.

One of the new cases was recorded there. That individual has been directed to self-isolate and has been referred to take a standard test.

“The majority of positive cases right now are in young adults from age 18 to 35 and they’re contracting the virus from asymptomatic people in social settings,” said Dr. Strang.

“While otherwise healthy younger adults are not at the highest risk for severe outcomes, their actions are crucial to protecting those around them who are more vulnerable.” Tweet This

Since the pandemic began the province has completed 132,558 COVID-19 tests.