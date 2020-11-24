Menu

Comments

Health

Rapid coronavirus tests deployed to some Ontario hospitals, long term care homes: govt

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2020 3:28 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to deploy rapid COVID-19 tests to hospitals, rural communities' Coronavirus: Ontario to deploy rapid COVID-19 tests to hospitals, rural communities
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that the provincial government is deploying 98,000 million Abbott ID NOW and 1.2 million Panbio rapid COVID-19 tests to hospitals and rural communities, with more shipments on the way.

TORONTO — The Ontario government says it has started distributing COVID-19 rapid tests, with the new tools already being used in some hospitals and long-term care homes.

Premier Doug Ford says rapid tests, which can produce results in minutes rather than days, have been sent to 36 long-term care homes and 27 retirement homes, as well as some hospitals.

He says the province will continue to deploy the 98,000 ID Now tests and 1.2 million Panbio tests it has received from the federal government in the coming weeks.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,009 new coronavirus cases, a drop due to technical issues

Health Minister Christine Elliott says another 1.5 million Panbio tests are expected to arrive in Ontario next month.

The premier has repeatedly called the rapid tests “game changers” in the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday but the government says a technical issue means the figure is an underestimate. Elliott said the issue also means Monday’s case numbers were an overestimate.

Tuesday’s figures include 497 new cases in Toronto, 175 in Peel Region and 118 in York Region.

The province also reported 14 new deaths related to the virus.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Abbott ID NOW rapid tests to be used in outbreak investigations in Toronto and Peel Region' Coronavirus: Abbott ID NOW rapid tests to be used in outbreak investigations in Toronto and Peel Region
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19rapid COVID-19 testsrapid coronavirus testsOntario Rapid Coronavirus Tests
