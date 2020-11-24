Ontario reports 1,009 new coronavirus cases, a drop due to technical issues

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,009 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 106,510.

Tuesday’s case count is a significant decrease from Monday which saw 1,589 new infections and marked the largest single-day increase to date. However, the provincial government indicated there were technical issues with cases reported for Monday and Tuesday.

“Due to technical issues, instead of including cases up until 12 p.m. on November 22, yesterday’s report contained cases reported in CCM up until 8:30 p.m. on November 22, resulting in an overestimate of the daily counts yesterday, and an underestimate of the daily counts today,” the government said.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 497 cases were recorded in Toronto, 175 in Peel Region and 118 in York Region and 40 in Waterloo Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 40 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,519 as 14 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 534 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by by 27 from the previous day), with 159 patients in an intensive care unit (up by three) and 91 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one). Hospitalizations have overall steadily increased over the past several weeks.

More than 27,000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. The government has previously said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 68,000 per day by mid-November.

There is currently a backlog of 29,316 tests that need results. A total of 5,984,776 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 90,074 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,082 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 12,917.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

51,598 people are male — an increase of 485 cases.

54,313 people are female — an increase of 515 cases.

12,544 people are 19 and under — an increase of 163 cases.

38,690 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 345 cases.

30,363 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 307 cases.

15,585 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 130 cases.

9,314 people are 80 and over — an increase of 56 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The newly reported numbers for Tuesday’s report are valid as of Monday afternoon.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,155 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of five deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 102 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of one.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 534 active cases among long-term care residents and 451 active cases among staff — up by six cases and down by 16 cases respectively in the last day.

