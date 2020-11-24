Menu

Health

TVDSB confirms 2 cases of COVID-19 at schools in Dorchester and Ingersoll

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 8:59 am
Getty Images

Two new coronavirus cases have been confirmed at a public school and a secondary school in the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).

Late Monday, the school board confirmed that a positive case of COVID-19 had been identified by Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) at Laurie Hawkins Public School in Ingersoll.

The second case has been identified at Lord Dorchester Secondary School by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

In each case, the TVDSB said the schools will remain open, and school buses will continue to operate.

There is no word yet if the cases involved students or staff members.

Both health units are in the process of investigating the cases and identifying close contacts.

The board said if a parent and guardian is not contacted then their child is not considered at risk.

The health unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as close contacts and advise them to stay home from school and quarantine for 14 days.

