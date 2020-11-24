TVDSB confirms 2 cases of COVID-19 at schools in Dorchester and Ingersoll

Send this page to someone via email

Two new coronavirus cases have been confirmed at a public school and a secondary school in the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).

Late Monday, the school board confirmed that a positive case of COVID-19 had been identified by Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) at Laurie Hawkins Public School in Ingersoll.

The second case has been identified at Lord Dorchester Secondary School by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

In each case, the TVDSB said the schools will remain open, and school buses will continue to operate.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There is no word yet if the cases involved students or staff members.

Both health units are in the process of investigating the cases and identifying close contacts.

Story continues below advertisement

The board said if a parent and guardian is not contacted then their child is not considered at risk.

The health unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as close contacts and advise them to stay home from school and quarantine for 14 days.