Santa’s House returns to London, Ont., with online booking

Send this page to someone via email

Just in time for the holidays, the Teresina Lazzina Charity (TLC) Foundation has announced the return of Santa’s House in London, Ont.

The charming red house is located in Victoria Park, just east of the band shell.

Along with spreading holiday cheer, visits to Santa’s House are also part of a fundraising initiative by the TLC Foundation for sick children in the London area.

As is common with most events in 2020, this year’s edition of Santa’s House has been adjusted to accommodate COVID-19 health measures.

Santa Claus, the photographer and other volunteers will all be placed behind barriers inside the house, so that masks can be removed for photos.

Story continues below advertisement

The house will be cleaned between visits with an additional deep cleaning conducted overnight.

On-site capacity will also be limited to allow for physical distancing.

Families and pets will have a chance to get a picture with Santa from Nov. 27 to Dec. 23, however visits will have to be booked online in advance.

A photo with Santa costs $20 and folks have the option to buy an additional photo for $15. The TLC Foundation is asking that donations be made online as well.

Santa’s House will be open everyday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with an additional window for visits between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends.

4:27 Getting creative with Advent calendars Getting creative with Advent calendars