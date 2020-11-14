Santa Claus lands at London International Airport for thousands of parade-goers

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of cars came out to see Santa Claus at London’s first ever drive-thru parade on Saturday.

Not even the coronavirus could keep Santa Claus from joining in the fun with jolly ol’ Saint Nick touching down in a helicopter.

London’s first drive-thru Santa Claus is underway at the London International Airport until 4:30 p.m. Santa arrived in a helicopter!! #ldnont #SantaClaus pic.twitter.com/hoomhEY7Wh — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) November 14, 2020

Because of the pandemic, the parade was slightly different from years past, with the event taking over the London International Airport.

The 2020 edition of the London Santa Claus parade was a drive-thru event to follow health guidelines, with parade-goers enjoying the sights from their vehicles rather than standing in the cold.

The parade set up along the airport’s tarmac with all performers and floats staying in one place as people drove by.

The 2020 London Santa Claus parade at the London International Airport, Nov. 14, 2020. Tania DaSilva / 980 CFPL

Guests were not allowed to leave their vehicles and were directed through the route by the parade marshals.

The event ran from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., with vehicles entering through the gates at Crumlin Road.

Some callers to 980 CFPL said they had to wait in line for over two hours, with over 100 cars still in line at 4:30 p.m.

980 CFPL’s Jess Brady was the host of this year’s event, and those who did not get the chance to see the parade in person can check out all the action on a livestream.

Back in September, the City of London announced it would not issue any permits for parades for the rest of 2020, due to the pandemic.

The decision impacted the Remembrance Day parade and all three of London’s annual Santa Claus parades in Hyde Park, Argyle and downtown.